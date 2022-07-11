Golden Knights Draft Analysis Part 2: Whitehead, Guay

Vegas Golden Knights insider Gary Lawless met up with TSN analyst and scout Craig Button to go over each of the Golden Knights' 2022 NHL Draft selections.

Here's what Button had to say about Vegas' third-round pick, goaltender Cameron Whitehead:

"When you think about Cameron Whitehead, he's going to need some time. That's OK. Just take him, put him aside, let him incubate, let him grow. When you got, what I feel, are really good qualities, technical aspects, you got the athletic abilities, goaltending is about perfection. It's like pitching in baseball. You've got to learn how to goal tend, just like you have to learn how to pitch.

"You can have a fast glove hand, and a really good fast kick save, and all those things to go with it, but you still have to learn the techniques of the position. And I think that he's got all of the elements. You know, you look at the foundation of a goaltender. He's got a foundation; now you know he's going to put in the work, and now it's just getting the people around him to work on those fine details of goaltending."

The following are Button's thoughts on the Golden Knights' fourth-round pick, forward Patrick Guay:

"He should have been drafted last year, OK, I've got to be straight-forward with it. Patrick's been a gifted player. All he did this year was just show everybody, 'Oh, maybe we should've drafted you last year.' He's a shrewd, cunning goal-scorer. He's a player that shows up at the right spots at the right times.

Button went on to compare Guay's game to that of Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault.

"The way Jonathan plays the game, all of the sudden the sudden, he's open, the puck's off the stick, it's in the net," Button said. "And you look at defenders and defenders are going, 'Where did he come from?' Patrick knows how to get open at the right [time]. Everybody talks about release and how hard his shot is, all the kids can shoot. Do you get to the right spots at the right times to not give your defenders a chance to mark you and stop you? That's really high-end what I call scoring intelligence. Patrick Guay has high-end scoring intelligence."

