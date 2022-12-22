Golden Knights Captain Mark Stone Stepped Up When He Was Needed Most

The Vegas Golden Knights have been dealing with their share of injuries as of late, but team captain Mark Stone has been there to help carry the load.

When the Vegas Golden Knights' injuries started piling up a few weeks ago, it seemed as if recent history was gearing up to repeat itself.

After a strong start to the 2021-22 season, the Golden Knights fell off after the team was hit with an abundance of injuries over the course of the second half of the season.

What took perhaps the biggest toll on the club was the absence of their captain Mark Stone, who played just 37 games for the team last season.

Fortunately, Stone has stayed relatively healthy this season and has been the leader Vegas has needed as some of its stars have gone down as of late.

In Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes, Stone finished with three points (two goals and an assist) in what was a long-coveted home win for the Golden Knights.

It had followed three-straight games with just one point and no goals.

"He's going to score," his linemate Chandler Stephenson told the media after the win. "He's not going to be snakebitten forever. So that's a tough thing when it's not you. But yeah, I think getting that one was nice, the tip, and then [the] second one, and then trying to find one in the third there."

Stone felt that many more opportunities were there for the taking in Wednesday's game compared the to previous few.

"It's definitely more fun playing when you're getting chances," Stone said. "If you're kind of just skating around, it's harder to stick with it. So getting chances obviously helps."

Vegas also received goal from players deeper in the lineup (Daniil Miromanov, William Carrier and Michael Amadio), but when your back is against the wall, it's the leaders who set the tone.

"You need your top guys," said Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy. "The secondary helped us tremendously, right? But your top guys are usually the ones that you go as far as they take you, so to speak. And not one particular night, but in general, over time, they're the guys that have to produce. They're the ones that get the line share or the power-play time, etc. So good for Stoney."

