Golden Knights Captain Mark Stone Plays First Game Since Surgery

Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone played his first game since undergoing surgery back in May in the team's preseason loss to the San Jose Sharks on Friday.

Stone scored an assist and had one shot on goal in his 15:59 minutes played in the contest.

The captain told media members after the game that the feel of the game was just as he had expected.

"Game was a little fast for me for the first one, but just excited to get back in there," Stone said.

As one could assume, it took a little while for the veteran forward to settle in.

"I was definitely hesitant to start," Stone said. "I mean first time I've ever had a surgery done, so definitely wasn't super comfortable at the start, but once you get into the thick of the game, you kind of forget and just keep playing. So that's kind of what I need: just to get into the rhythm of practicing and playing games to get things out of my head and just kind of get back into the rhythm of being a hockey player again."

Stone said his body felt good following the contest.

"Probably wouldn't be talking to you guys right now if I didn't feel good," he said. "But yeah, it's just another obstacle, we got a couple days off, so it's kind of nice to have those two days to recover, but that's kind of why I wanted to get in this one tonight. Give the body a little bit of time to heal, get ready to go for Monday's practice."

While it was an important milestone for Stone to take the ice for the first time this preseason, there was no time to celebrate, as Vegas ultimately lost 7-3, its worst game of the preseason thus far.

"It wasn't great. Breakouts weren't clean," Stone said. "We had some pretty bad let downs right in front of our net, so I'm sure we can address that on Monday, watch some clips, see what we're doing wrong, see what we did good in the first couple games, so you're going to have nights like this, especially in the preseason."

Stone said it's preferable to have a poor outing sooner rather than later.

"They played hard," Stone said. "I think for the first 20 minutes, I don't think we matched it quite that well. Every time we kind of looked like we were getting it back, we gave one up, so I don't know. It's hard to say first game for me back in there. I don't know how other guys felt playing a couple now, so [it will] be a regroup for sure. It's better now than two months into the season ... there's still some things to learn and get better at."

The Golden Knights will be back home to take on the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday.

