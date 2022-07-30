Hurricanes May Have Sought to Expose Golden Knights Salary Crisis

On the surface, trading away forward Max Pacioretty and defenseman Dylan Coghlan to the Carolina Hurricanes for "future considerations" appeared to be a significant step in the wrong direction for the Vegas Golden Knights.

General manager Kelly McCrimmon explained a few weeks ago that the trade was essential for the organization's goal of attaining salary cap relief.

Pacioretty's agent and co-managing director of Octagon-Hockey, Allan Walsh, gave his thoughts on the trade when he joined the Agent Provocateur podcast on Thursday.

"I can say that it was not a surprise to Max at all and it certainly wasn't a surprise to me. The word was out in NHL circles that several players in Vegas were being shopped. [You] just have to look at their cap numbers and see they were millions and millions over the cap, and I think it came down to the guy with the biggest cap hit with one year left on his contract, which made him -- out of all the players who were being shopped -- the easiest to trade.

"It's much more difficult to trade somebody right now in a system that's going to have a flat cap for at least the next two and maybe the next three years to take on term. Everyone, every team is adversed to taking on term on trades.

" ... I think Carolina was extremely savvy here. Carolina, I'm sure, -- this isn't coming from them, this is just me postulating based on how I know things work behind the scenes -- I'm sure Carolina knew they were one of the only teams that could take on $7 million in cap space."

Walsh believes that rather than trading away a late-round draft pick, Carolina chose to deal "future considerations" with the intention of exposing the Golden Knights.

"I think Carolina intentionally said, 'Uh-uh-uh, we'll do this, but we're going to make it future considerations,'" Walsh said. "Because [it] kind of embarrassed Vegas to have to do that, and in many ways, exposed their cap mismanagement. There were several other GMs along the way that commented to me how they thought the way that trade was structured was intentional on Carolina's part."

