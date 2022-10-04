Skip to main content

Cassidy Developing Idea of Potential Lines For Regular Season

Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy is still in the process of deciding on his line combinations for opening night.

The Vegas Golden Knights' opening night is just a week away, and the pressure is on Coach Bruce Cassidy to solidify his line combinations in that tight window of time.

He has three more preseason games to figure it out, but as of now, the first-year Golden Knights coach has the beginnings of lineup variations.

"We've seen Phil [Kessel] and Jack [Eichel] have some good chemistry," Cassidy told the media on Monday. "Phil's a right winger, Mark Stone's a right winger, but if we use [Jonathan Marchessault] on the right wing, now we got three guys that can be high-end right wingers. Is that better than moving Marchy over playing the left wing to strengthen the line or working in pairs? So there's still some of that to be determined. We know [Keegan Kolesar is] going to anchor the line with [Nicolas] Roy and we were hoping Will [Carrier]. We'll see how his health plays out. So there's still a little bit of that to be determined on the left side. 

"Losing [Evgenii] Dadonov and [Max] Pacioretty, we knew there would be some experimenting or different guys getting a look. We've seen Paul Cotter take a step and fill one of those spots and maybe Marchy slides over to his off wing and we go from there."

Cassidy acknowledged the positives and negatives of a player moving to their off side.

"I think there's advantages on the walls, taking the puck on your forehand. I mean I'm going to date myself here, but I thought Steve Larmer was one of the best guys I've ever seen playing his off side his whole career back when, really, only the Europeans played their off side. So I think there's advantages for one-timers, obviously, coming through the offensive zone. The disadvantages: you're taking passes on your backhand in the neutral zone. I think with the curves of the sticks now, that becomes a challenge. ... And it comes down to the player. Are they comfortable over there?"

The Golden Knights will take the ice at 7 p.m. PST on Tuesday to host the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena.

