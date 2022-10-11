Skip to main content

Cassidy: Game 1 Matchup Against Kings Will Be a 'Good Measuring Stick'

The Vegas Golden Knights begin their quest for the Stanley Cup with a challenging road matchup in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The 2022-23 NHL season is finally here.

After a long summer to rebound from an unfortunate 2021-22 campaign, the Vegas Golden Knights' goal to return to the postseason begins with a divisional showdown with the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night.

The game will be Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy's first as head coach of the franchise.

"I think everyone is looking forward to it," Cassidy told the media on Monday. "There's a process for training camp that I think is probably more important to the coaches than the players. Players just want to get at it. They want to play. For us, we're trying to instill some things so there's necessary timelines and things you have to walk through. But we're no different in that regard. I want to see where we're at. I think it's a great team to start with: division rival that was a playoff team last year. So a good measuring stick right out of the gate."

Vegas' attention turned directly to opening night as soon as its preseason concluded on Saturday evening.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"We talked about it after the game in Idaho really quickly that, for us, I think it's a great first challenge," Cassidy said. "It's one of 82, so we're not going to overreact no matter how the game goes, but I'm glad that's what's on the schedule, personally."

Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon has assembled a new-look coaching staff while adding veterans like forward Phil Kessel and goaltender Adin Hill to fill gaps that developed over the course of the offseason.

"This is an exciting time of year," McCrimmon said. "And you have all been at camp, you've watched our preseason. I think there's been lots of positives. I think we're anxious to get started. There's 32 teams that have a tremendous level of optimism and excitement around their organizations. ... This is the first normal season -- if that's what you call it -- in a while. So I think that adds to it. We can't wait to drop the puck tomorrow night in Los Angeles."

The matchup with Los Angeles begins at 7 p.m. PST at Crypto.com Arena.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

In This Article (4)

Vegas Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights
Los Angeles Kings
Los Angeles Kings
Adin Hill
Adin Hill
Phil Kessel
Phil Kessel

USATSI_18242784_168390101_lowres (6)
News

Cassidy: Game 1 Matchup Against Kings Will Be a 'Good Measuring Stick'

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_17675546_168390101_lowres (3)
News

Golden Knights Speak on Nicolas Hague Contract Extension

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_17348843_168390101_lowres
News

Golden Knights Eager For Divisional Test in Season Opener

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_17892750_168390101_lowres (5)
News

Golden Knights Sign Nicolas Hague to a Three-Year Contract Extension

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19135841_168390101_lowres
News

Podcast: The Hockey Guys Talk Bruce Cassidy's VGK

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
USATSI_19147916_168390101_lowres
News

Nicolas Roy on Final Preseason Victory Over Arizona Coyotes

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19125700_168390101_lowres
News

Pietrangelo Recaps Preseason, Looks Ahead to Regular Season

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19135841_168390101_lowres
News

Bruce Cassidy Speaks on Conclusion of Golden Knights' Preseason

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19178299_168390101_lowres
Gameday

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Arizona Coyotes Live Game Updates

By Aidan Champion