Cassidy: Game 1 Matchup Against Kings Will Be a 'Good Measuring Stick'

The 2022-23 NHL season is finally here.

After a long summer to rebound from an unfortunate 2021-22 campaign, the Vegas Golden Knights' goal to return to the postseason begins with a divisional showdown with the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night.

The game will be Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy's first as head coach of the franchise.

"I think everyone is looking forward to it," Cassidy told the media on Monday. "There's a process for training camp that I think is probably more important to the coaches than the players. Players just want to get at it. They want to play. For us, we're trying to instill some things so there's necessary timelines and things you have to walk through. But we're no different in that regard. I want to see where we're at. I think it's a great team to start with: division rival that was a playoff team last year. So a good measuring stick right out of the gate."

Vegas' attention turned directly to opening night as soon as its preseason concluded on Saturday evening.

"We talked about it after the game in Idaho really quickly that, for us, I think it's a great first challenge," Cassidy said. "It's one of 82, so we're not going to overreact no matter how the game goes, but I'm glad that's what's on the schedule, personally."

Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon has assembled a new-look coaching staff while adding veterans like forward Phil Kessel and goaltender Adin Hill to fill gaps that developed over the course of the offseason.

"This is an exciting time of year," McCrimmon said. "And you have all been at camp, you've watched our preseason. I think there's been lots of positives. I think we're anxious to get started. There's 32 teams that have a tremendous level of optimism and excitement around their organizations. ... This is the first normal season -- if that's what you call it -- in a while. So I think that adds to it. We can't wait to drop the puck tomorrow night in Los Angeles."

The matchup with Los Angeles begins at 7 p.m. PST at Crypto.com Arena.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.