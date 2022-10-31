Cassidy: Golden Knights 'Outplayed' Jets, Were 'Better Team' in OT Win

Sometimes, the better team and the team that outplays the opponent doesn't win.

The Vegas Golden Knights prevented that rarity from being the case in their 2-1 overtime victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday night.

Despite drastically outshooting Winnipeg and playing the better all-around game, Vegas found itself down by a goal in the first minute of the third period.

"Honestly, there was no panic," Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy told the media after the game. "I mean, we were playing very, very well. They outplayed us for 30 seconds, and they have the lead. That kind of sucks, but at the end of the day, you can't abandon ship, right? So we just [said] 'Hey, next shift, let's get it back, tilt the ice back in our favor.' And we didn't necessarily do that, but we at least kept playing. ... We didn't sort of sell the farm. We had 19 and a half minutes to get back into it, we were only one shot away. So I think the guys recognized that."

Cassidy said finding a way to win under the frustrating circumstances of Sunday's contest was a beneficial experience for the team.

"I think it's good for your sort of overall confidence and demeanor of your team when clearly, you've outplayed the opposition yet can't seem to find a way to get it in," Cassidy said. "They score quick -- obviously we've done a really good job coming out of intermission, starting games, but we weren't ready to play on that puck drop. Part of that's on me. I switched up maybe the matchup. Not that we tend to chase those, but should've gave them a little more of a heads up. But nevertheless, they earned their goal. They got it to the net, and they outmuscled us to the front of the net. But just keep pushing, not get reckless, right? After that, we kept playing, played the right way. We were the better team. So just get back to it. So that was good. And our top guys get a goal for us. We get a big kill, we get the save we need. And [in] overtime, anything can happen."

The Golden Knights will head on the road to face the Washington Capitals on Tuesday in what will be the first of a five-game road trip for Vegas.

