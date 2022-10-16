Cassidy on Golden Knights' Early Progression

Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy has made a good impression with an early 3-0 start to this NHL season.

Of course, the club is far from where it wants to be in terms of production, but it has already demonstrated its ability to adapt and improve when needed.

One area in Vegas' game heading into its matchup with the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night was its power-play execution.

Cassidy told the media after Saturday's 5-2 victory that the improvement in that department can be attributed to a few different tweaks.

"We're winning [faceoffs more] now than the opening night," Cassidy said. "And I think being a little crisper, moving the puck quicker, identifying our outlets certainly helps. It's always typically about execution on the power play. When you execute well, when you have top-end skill on the ice, usually it will go well. So we executed better."

So far through three games, Cassidy has been content with his line combinations.

"I've liked Nick Roy's line from Day 1, whether Will [Carrier] was on it or [Paul] Cotter. [William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault] have chemistry. You see what [Chandler Stephenson and Mark Stone have done]. And Brett Howden's playing well. It's not showing up in the score sheet, but he made a lot of good plays tonight to get those guys the puck and do some of the dirty work. And like I said, so far, so good. I don't think we're scoring at a pace that's through the roof, but I think we're generating, and if we start finishing a little better like some guys can, then I think we're going to be really dangerous."

The Golden Knights are 3-0 for the third time in their franchise's six seasons.

Vegas will be back in action on Tuesday night when they take on another divisional foe in the Calgary Flames.

That will be a road matchup, set to begin at 6 p.m. PST.

