Cassidy on Jack Eichel's Stellar Game Against Buffalo

Thursday night couldn't have gone much better for Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel's second return to Buffalo.

The former Sabre scored a hat trick in Vegas' 7-4 win despite the hostility of a crowd that booed him whenever he had possession of the puck.

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy was very proud of the performance Eichel gave amidst the drama and emotion of the Buffalo crowd.

"Obviously, I think he wanted to play well here -- I think I'm stating the obvious -- and he did," Cassidy told the media after the game. "He's been good for us all year. Had lots of opportunities. Missed a few early -- didn't miss it, [Eric] Comrie made some great saves on him early. Buried a few later. So happy for him and the whole group. Been a long road trip and a nice way to finish it."

While Eichel's goals didn't come until the third period, Cassidy felt his No. 1 player played well the entire game.

"The whole game was good, I thought he was excellent," Cassidy said. "Two breakaways from good defensive zone coverage, good sticks by him and his line. They made a nice rush early. I mean, their line had the puck a lot, and they have, right? So they stuck with it, and we've gotten different people scoring for us, and tonight, it happened to be like [Paul] Cotter and [Phil] Kessel, right? They're a third line that hadn't put up a lot of numbers. So you need that if you're going to win a lot of games in a row, which we have. And then your best players eventually take over, and that's what happened in the third."

Eichel's teammates were with him through it all and were a big part of why he was able to thrive in the victory.

"No one likes to see a teammate get booed, right?," Cassidy said. "I'll say it as simple as I can. It hurts everybody, right? Especially if you're a close-knit team. So we're happy for him."

Vegas will be back at T-Mobile Arena for a Saturday night matchup with the St. Louis Blues.

