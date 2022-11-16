Cassidy on Losing Third-Period Edge: 'Good Teams Do Not Do That'

Some losses are justifiable. The Vegas Golden Knights' 5-2 fall to the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night was not.

The Golden Knights had control for much of the game, but a third-period meltdown would be enough to allow San Jose to take the lead and hand Vegas its second loss in a row.

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy broke down each period of the loss when he spoke to the media following the contest.

"We were ready to play," Cassidy said. "First period was good. Limited them, we had some good looks, got a goal late. And then, well the second was a little bit of both. Like we need to be better in that period, but teams are going to have a push, especially a road team. Usually, they're hoping to get through the first. But it was the third-period breakdowns. The power play ... was part of it, but to me, it's not the reason. It was our special teams, in general, let us down late. A lot of your top guys are on that, and you need a timely goal, timely save. But I thought the second goal gave them life, and that should never happen if you're a good hockey club. Take care of business in front of your net early in the period. That's just a bad goal to give up."

Cassidy felt the fashion in which Vegas lost was inexcusable for a team as good as his.

"I just walked off the bench 10 minutes ago, pretty unhappy that we let a third-period lead get away," the coach said. "Good teams do not do that. You got to give San Jose credit, but some of that was on us: how we defended. I'll even look at the first goal, we got away from the front of the net when we should've been better there. The power-play goal that they scored, same thing."

The Golden Knights will look to respond to their two-straight losses with a win against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night in what will be the final game of their three-game homestand.

