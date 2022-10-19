Skip to main content

Cassidy on What Went Wrong For Vegas in First Loss of the Season

The Vegas Golden Knights fell to the Calgary Flames, 3-2, on Tuesday night, having blown a 2-0 lead.

The Vegas Golden Knights' hot start couldn't last forever, but the team cannot be pleased with the manner in which it ended.

Vegas had a 2-0 lead on the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night, but ultimately gave up three unanswered goals through the second and third periods to take its first loss of the season.

"I think what happened is we started the game on time, which was good," Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy told the media after the game. "Found the back of the net. I thought we were playing the right way for the most part. Had a few breakdowns, got saves. Unfortunately, once the goal came back, it turned into a penalty-kill scrimmage for us from about 8:00 to 9:00, and I think eventually, that's going to take people out of the game that don't penalty kill and it's going to wear down some of your D-men, so they were able to execute and get back in the game on that. 

"I'm just disappointed we didn't have enough in the third to reset. We're right there, an opportunity to take points out of this building. It's not an easy place to win. And I don't think we did enough in terms of net-front battles in front of either net. I think that's where they were better than us in the long run. They were harder in front of their net, harder in front of our net and as a result, were able to win."

Heading into the matchup, Cassidy had said the game would be a good "measuring stick" of where his team was at.

"I don't think we passed the test, let's put it that way," Cassidy said. "We didn't get cheated, they won. They were better in the end over the course of 60 minutes. There's always pockets of good parts of your game and there's other parts you need to fix. We had an opportunity on the power play in the third. We were able to generate a couple and that's where your skill guys got to come through in a game like this, [but] they were quiet."

