Cassidy Proud of Golden Knights' Resilience in Comeback Win

The third period between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night was some of the most wild 20 minutes of hockey you will ever see.

Two lead changes, six combined goals and even a goal that had been called back were all packed into one period in a contest where the first goal wasn't even scored until the second half of the second period.

"Well it was certainly entertaining," Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy told the media after his team's come-from-behind 5-4 road victory. "There was a level of disappointment that we're not playing the right way, we're not winning the slot battle, and then the script gets flipped, right? And then we do win the slot battle in front of their net. And then play the right way after that. So I've said this before: there's no perfect game every night and you got to play the game in front of you, and good for our guys for being resilient. As I said, you don't want to let a lead get away, but to be able to come back on the road, too, says a lot about your group."

The Golden Knights allowed three unanswered goals that would give Vancouver a two-goal lead in the first half of the third period. But Vegas found a way as it responded with three unanswered goals of its own to win the game.

"You go down two in the other team's building, they haven't won a lot of games," Cassidy said. "Usually, it's going to be a tough road back, but I thought we got back to: 'OK, we managed the puck better, we started playing behind them, we win some forecheck races.' Marchy [Jonathan Marchessault] [was] a good example on Smitty's [Reilly Smith's] goal. Just win some pucks below their goal line and get it to the front of the net and force them to defend an area they haven't done as good a job as they'd probably like this year there. We didn't do a very good job the start of the third there.

"And then it snowballs a little bit; you have a little life and you get a couple more pucks to the net on the second chance. One comes off the board, too, and that's the other thing. We forget about that, right? We take the lead [and then] they take that off the board on a play that I'll probably never see again in my life in the National Hockey League. ... I'm impressed with the guys to be able to stick with it."

