Cassidy: Puck Management, Execution Two Big Factors in Loss to Colorado

The Vegas Golden Knights were handed their second loss of the season on Saturday night.

The Vegas Golden Knights lost for the first time at home this season when they fell, 3-2, to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night.

While Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy didn't necessarily think the team's defense was poor, he certainly felt there were other areas that contributed to the loss.

"I wasn't happy with our puck management," Cassidy told the media after the game. "And now you're giving it to a team that's really dangerous. They've come in here ornery. They lost last night at home, so you know you got to be ready to go. And that was, I guess, the disappointing part. That they were able to outplay us in the first period in our building against a really good hockey club. Things you talk about with Colorado, you just can't mismanage [the puck]. They're too talented and fast. 

"So some of the defending was good. We blocked a lot of shots. So the commitment was there, it wasn't like there was a lack of commitment to play. It was: we did not manage the puck and play the right way in order to have some success early on."

Cassidy said the missed power-play chances in the third "probably [ended] up being the difference."

"I think our power play did really good things early on, the first two," Cassidy said. "Really should've had two goals, I thought. And then we got a little impatient, I think, in the third period when we maybe forced plays. We should've been knowing the pressure's coming, where our outlets were. And then a couple of shots from up top got blocked, we don't recover them. So if you're going to put those kind of wristers through, you got to make sure we're going to recover them. So we'll look at that and see what could've been better, but yeah, that's where I think we could've got ourselves points tonight. If we [had] executed better on it, we didn't. We'll keep grinding away on it."

The Golden Knights will stay put at T-Mobile Arena for the final game of their homestand on Monday when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Follow along with VGK Today for live updates throughout the game.

