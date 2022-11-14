Cassidy Speaks on Golden Knights' Loss to St. Louis

The Vegas Golden Knights were handed their third loss of the season in their return home from a five-game road trip.

The Vegas Golden Knights' success as of late came to a halt Saturday when the team fell, 3-2, to the St. Louis Blues, which ended Vegas' nine-game win streak.

While the conclusion of a win streak always stings, the upside is that more opportunities to learn come to light.

"At the end of the day, you're always trying to learn," said Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy when he spoke to the media on Sunday. "We were giving up goals on the road, right? More than we'd like. And we had a second period yesterday [where we allowed] way more chances than we wanted to give up. First and third, we were fairly tight.

"So there's always teachable moments, and then when you lose, yes, it's easier to get their attention. But I think our guys recognize that, that we got away with some sloppy play here and there on the road. But we have good offensive players, and you got to find ways to win. If that means outscoring a team some nights, so be it. We're not going to apologize for that, we're just going to keep on working on our game away from the puck. Some of that is structure, some of it is puck management, some of it's the other team has good players that make good plays."

The Golden Knights scored two goals in Saturday's loss, the first time this month the team has scored under three goals.

"I think for most of the year -- early on, we weren't finishing, but we were creating," Cassidy said. "So that's always a good thing. When you're not creating, there's a concern for everybody. I think we've been pretty consistent creating, it's just we finished better on the road for whatever reason. Last night, we didn't create a ton. We got going in the third, and sometimes power play will fuel you. We didn't have any. So you get your touches as skill guys, and that can bleed to five-on-five. We didn't have that, so we had to find a way ourselves.

"So yeah, I like our offense right now. We're getting it with different players. Our top guys are producing for the most part. Our [defensemen] are chipping in. That part of the game is good. Like I said, the goals against us slipped a little lately for a number of different reasons, and we got to monitor that. And to me, that's the biggest thing we'll keep an eye on."

