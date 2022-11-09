Cassidy Speaks on Golden Knights' Road Win Over Toronto

The Vegas Golden Knights were able to extend their win streak with a come-from-behind victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

The Vegas Golden Knights just can't seem to be stopped.

An overtime win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday extended their win streak to eight games, the second-longest streak in franchise history.

"We're resilient for sure," said Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy when he spoke to the media after the win. "We're learning how to win hockey games when we're not at our best, and tonight is a good example of that. We had some pockets of the game where we needed to be better, but we stayed in it. We've stayed in most games this year and found a way to win a lot of them, to be quite honest with you. And other games, we've been really good and deserved to win. Tonight was one of those ones where someone was going to have to make a play to probably pick us up, and it happened to be Karly [William Karlsson] and Reilly [Smith]."

William Karlsson had found Reilly Smith on a two-on-one break that would tie the game in the third period and force overtime.

Cassidy said it is the chemistry between the two that makes them so dangerous.

"They know exactly where kind of they're going with and without the puck, and when they get in space, they sure make nice plays," Cassidy said. "And they have high-end skill and they can finish. So good for Reilly. We had a number of breakaways today. I thought their goalie was rock-solid on those, and [we] finally got one by him."

Cassidy said he's liked his group's balance throughout the win streak.

"[O]ur power play has picked up lately, been really good," he said. "Tonight, [it] didn't give us juice when we needed it. But our penalty kill did. ... Both goalies have played well. Different people scoring. So there's not really one thing, there really isn't. And sometimes, that's good, right? It means the group is leaning on each other and whoever's turn it is, it is. I would say that probably Nic Roy's line has been a really big part of our success, and it showed early tonight. They've been able to get us off and up and running."

