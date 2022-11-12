Cassidy Speaks on Golden Knights' Success

The Vegas Golden Knights are playing some of the best hockey they've played in their six years as a franchise.

Right now, the Golden Knights are on a nine-game winning streak and coming off a sweep of their five-game road trip.

"Listen, we go into every game trying to win, but it doesn't work out that way as you know," Cassidy said after Vegas' 7-4 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday. "You game plan to win and try to play to your strengths, and I think we're a team that's still sorting through some stuff, but we're making plays every night and finding ways to win, and different people are contributing, so it's going our way."

As great as the club has been, there still is much work to be done.

"We're still learning how to close out games," Cassidy said. "I think we've done a good job with it. In Ottawa, we were up, and all of the sudden, it's close. And to give up a shorty late, those are some of the things that have happened to us. I give Buffalo credit; they didn't quit, they kept playing. But we get it back in a hurry, we get to our game in a hurry.

"And it's a veteran enough group that they know, 'OK, we got to take care of business, let's reset' type of thing. And I think you're seeing a lot of that in this league now. So many teams have the ability to score and come back because of the offensive defensemen piece now and the way the game's played. So you can never take your foot off the gas, and you got to expect that the other team's going to push, right? So I don't think we panic -- Well I know we don't panic at all -- it's just 'Hey, let's get back our game' and like I said, focus, and we've been good at that."

