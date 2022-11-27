Cassidy Speaks on What Led to 5-1 Loss to Vancouver

The Vegas Golden Knights lost by their worst deficit of the season on Saturday night when they fell 5-2 to the Vancouver Canucks.

The Vegas Golden Knights looked far from the No. 1 team in the Western Conference on Saturday night when they took a 5-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks.

Vegas looked to be in control for most of the first half of the first period, but three-straight power-play goals from the Canucks would open up a disastrous defensive outing for the Golden Knights.

"We actually were ready to play tonight, which was encouraging," said Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy in his postgame press conference. "The first 7 or 8 minutes, we were the better team. We had some really good looks. Mark Stone, Stevie in the slot, the two-on-one. In hindsight, when you're playing your fifth game in eight days, if one of those goes in, maybe it gives us some juice so you're not chasing the game. But their goalie made big saves.

"And then we got ourselves in penalty trouble and didn't get the job done. And then that's when I thought they were better than us. Winning races and much more competitive. And then they got some juice from their goals. So a timely goal from us early and a timely save, maybe we go into the second period in better shape than we were. But after that, they were clearly better than us in the second. And even the start of it, we were OK, but then we couldn't get out of our own way and now, they're making plays in front of our net at will. And it's just not our identity, so we'll have to work on that."

Cassidy said the Canucks' success on the rush was what allowed them to find a rhythm and pull away.

"Eventually, they find their legs and they're a good rush team," he said. "They really are. If you force them to go back and break pucks out and play behind them, now we have some opportunity to pin them in, and that's when we will have success against teams like Vancouver that do well on the rush. And we got away from that. Our forecheck structure wasn't as tight as it needed to be [either]."

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.