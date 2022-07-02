Chandler Stephenson Had a Season to Remember

Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson just wrapped up his seventh NHL season, yet the veteran seems to just now be reaching his peak.

The 28-year-old Stephenson attained career-highs in games played, goals, assists, points, and power play points in the 2021 season.

He scored 21 goals, surpassing his career-high of 14 from the season prior. The center added 43 assists as well, another feat that jumped his previous career-high of 21 from the season before. Ultimately, he finished the season with a career-high 64 points.

All of this was achieved in Stephenson's 79 games played. The most games he had appeared in in a single-season up until that point was 67 back in the 2017 season when he was with the Washington Capitals, who went on to become the Stanley Cup champions.

Stephenson also recorded six power play goals this past season, which led the team. The mark doubled his career total prior to the season.

He was also second on the team in power-play points, having registered a total of 14.

Stephenson's career-season included the 100th point of his career with an assist on Nov. 4 when the Golden Knights handled the Ottawa Senators, 5-1. Jonathan Marchessault scored two goals in the victory.

The veteran center came up big for the Golden Knights this season, scoring three game-winning goals and recording 22 points in the final 23 games of Vegas' season.

This late-season stretch included a goal in four-straight contests from Stephenson, just before he notched three assists in the second-to-last game of the season.

Stephenson is a reliable asset that can be counted on to stay healthy, having not missed a single game due to injury this past season -- he missed one contest when his grandmother passed and two due to COVID-19 protocols.

Expect Stephenson to remain a consistent factor in the first line. Perhaps he'll even feel a sense of urgency to continue on his exponential progress with center Jack Eichel on his heels.

There is certainly much to look forward to with Stephenson. And the center is still under contract with the Golden Knights for the next two seasons.

