Chandler Stephenson on First Practice of Training Camp

Bruce Cassidy had his first official practice as the Vegas Golden Knights' head coach on Thursday.

The new coach's presence presents some changes, but according to team forward Chandler Stephenson, he has gone about it in the right way.

"I think [Cassidy] obviously wants to implement some things and just kind of let us do our thing at the same time," Stephenson told the media after Thursday's practice. "It doesn't seem like he's trying to reinvent the wheel or anything like that, it's just things that he thinks that could really help us and just kind of let us do our thing at the same time. So yeah, I think it's been awesome, and everybody's kind of liking the new D-zone and just kind of the systems all around."

Stephenson said Cassidy had him playing his regular position at center.

"That's kind of where it's at right now," Stephenson said. "I wasn't really sure what to expect, if [Cassidy put me at] wing [or not]. ... It kind of seems like anyone can play anywhere right now, so I guess that's the good thing. Nobody's kind of set in a spot or we're not handcuffed in a spot."

One of the highlights of Day 1 was captain Mark Stone returning to the ice with his teammates after offseason surgery.

Stone often played with Stephenson on a line that included former Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty last season.

"Even before camp, it was kind of shocking to me to see how many reps [Stone] was taking and, yeah, you wouldn't even think that he was hurt last year or [went] through the surgery he did. ... He was doing extra after the skates and kind of pushing it. He hasn't had any setbacks or anything like that, so I think just kind of foot on the gas for him."

