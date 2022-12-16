Golden Knights' 4-1 Win Over Chicago Was a Big Boost For Logan Thompson

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson has allowed just one goal in his two games against the Chicago Blackhawks this season.

There was a bit of an extra chip on the shoulder of Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson entering Thursday's matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks.

For one, the rookie goalie felt that his recent play had lacked the quality he was used to producing early on in the season.

"Me, personally, it's been frustrating as of late," Thompson told the media after Thursday's victory. "I expect more to myself, so this is just -- you got to live and learn, put it behind you. This game is huge for us on the road as a team, and yeah, just keep building from it."

The road win also served as somewhat of a payback, one that Thompson had sought for from the start.

"This was an exciting game for me," Thompson said. "These guys finished our season last year, so I wanted to come out and have a good performance tonight."

Vegas last played in Chicago back in April when the Blackhawks eliminated the Golden Knights' playoff hopes with a 4-3 shootout win. It was the second-most attended contest of any of Vegas' games last season.

"As soon as the puck drops, you forget about it, but definitely building up to it, this is the building that ended us last year, so you want to come in here and take two points today for sure," Thompson said.

And that they did.

Thompson made 24 saves in the outing, having held a shutout until just under 4 minutes remained in the contest.

"They did a really good job in the third period upping the tempo," said Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith, who scored two of Vegas' four goals in the win. "Obviously, we were playing a little short. They had a lot of good chances. LT did an awesome job being able to find pucks and keep them out."

The Golden Knights will head back to Sin City for a lengthy four-game homestand, one that they will be looking to grow on as a stronger team on home ice.

