Golden Knights Coach Bruce Cassidy on Phil Kessel's 'Ironman' Night

The night of Oct. 25, 2022 will always go down as a special memory for Vegas Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel.

It was the night be broke the NHL Ironman record for most consecutive games played and the same game he notched his 400th career goal.

Kessel had scored a goal in Vegas' game against the Toronto Maple Leafs when he tied the record just the night before, but what would have been his 400th was taken off the board due to a review.

But that wouldn't stop the veteran from coming out and doing it the next game.

"Isn't that ironic, huh? How it works out," Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy told the media after Vegas' 4-2 win over the San Jose Sharks Tuesday night. "He certainly earned it. Those young legs were churning on that one. He still skates, [can] still make plays. Very happy for him. Obviously a big night for him. You want to remember when you break a record with a win. To be able to score a goal, something he's done his whole life, get to 400, I think it's just great. It's a great night for him, and I think we're all happy to be a part of it. You saw the joy from the bench last night when he scored and again tonight."

Kessel has been around the NHL for 17 years now and has flown under the radar a bit since success with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Cassidy feels the veteran still has more left in the tank.

"I think he's excited by the streak," Cassidy said. "There's a little more notoriety around him, and I think Phil's always had that. ... He said it himself he felt like that maybe he's got more to give than people realize, so I think some of that came out and he matched sort of the talk around him and he backed it up, right? And I think Phil can still do some of that. What is he? 35 now? So he's not a 22-year-old kid anymore, but he's still a guy that can impact the game."

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.