Golden Knights Coach Bruce Cassidy Thinks a Title is Very Possible

For most NHL organizations, championships don't come around very often.

Fans of the Vegas Golden Knights were fortunate enough to witness a trip to the Stanley Cup Finals in the franchise's very first season, but while it has come close, the team has not returned since.

That's one thing Vegas and new Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy have in common. They each have nearly reached the mountain top, but neither have been able to call themselves a Stanley Cup champion.

Cassidy was one win away from tasting glory when he led the Boston Bruins to the Stanley Cup Finals in the 2018 season, ultimately losing to the St. Louis Blues in seven games.

It was the only time in his eight years as head coach that he's reached the title series, even with six years in a historic championship-winning city like Boston. It just goes to show how challenging it truly is to get to the promised land.

Cassidy sees a future where he can finally attain the dream while with the Golden Knights.

"I think the team has a great opportunity to win a Stanley Cup," Cassidy told Golden Knights rinkside reporter Ashali Vise last month. "I want my name on the Stanley Cup more than anything in hockey. And I think this team has been very close, so that excites me. There's guys in the room that have taken those steps, there's guys that have done it and have won in other organizations, so that's a big key in your locker room. So that's what excites me, and I can't wait to get going."

Of course, 2021 was a down season for the Golden Knights, who missed the playoffs for the first time in the franchise's five-season history. But a Stanley Cup Finals appearance and back-to-back trips to the Western Conference Finals are still close enough to see in the rearview mirror, and Vegas still believes it is that team.

Cassidy and the Golden Knights are on the same page. Winning a title is the goal at hand, and they are each familiar with what it takes to get to where they need to be.

