Cassidy: 'We Weren't Great, But We Weren't Poor' After First Period

The Vegas Golden Knights improved to 4-1 on the year after defeating the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena Thursday night.

Vegas ultimately won, 5-2, but the majority of its scoring came in the first period.

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy listed a number of reasons he thought his team was successful in their four-goal period.

"We had our legs," Cassidy told the media after the win. "I thought we were playing the right way. We were trying to play behind them, force them to break out pucks ... don't give them any easy chances because that's how you do get excited and get your legs back into the game when you're not [having] to expend a lot of energy, so we did a much better job of that than we did against Chicago when they came in here, and hopefully that's the same mindset against Colorado coming up.

"So I like that, and then you finish around the net ... so things went our way in that regard. All in all, I did like our energy. I thought we did approach the game the right way with our start. A day off, you come back off the road, I thought we had good energy at pre-game skate this morning. So sometimes that carries over. Guys looked like they were well-rested and ready to go. So all those things probably had a lot to do with it."

While Vegas would go on to allow two unanswered goals, Cassidy didn't feel the comparison between the first period and the second and third periods was at night-and-day as the scoring suggested.

"I thought in the second period, we actually, territorially, were almost better than the first," Cassidy said. "And we lose, 1-0 in the period, right? So I thought [David] Rittich settled in, made some good stops. They got a bang-bang goal and that one didn't give up a lot. The tough part is, when you're up 4-0, is to say, 'Well. looks like we're going to win, 12-0.' That doesn't happen. The other team has pride. They're going to push back. Sometimes it's a nothing-to-lose mentality, and they open it up, and then you're thinking, 'Well, I've got to play [safe].' There's a lot that goes into it, the mental part of it. So we're just trying to encourage the guys to keep playing. ... I thought we were fine after 4-0. We weren't great, but we weren't poor."

