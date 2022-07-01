Breaking Down New Golden Knights Coaching Hires

The Vegas Golden Knights made a monumental move bringing in new head coach Bruce Cassidy, and now, the coaching staff modifications continue to progress.

On Tuesday, General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced the hiring of John Stevens as assistant coach, Sean Burke as director of goaltending/NHL goaltending coach, and Mike Rosati as manager of goaltending development and scouting.

Here's what each new addition brings to the table:

John Stevens

As far as experience goes, you couldn't ask for much better with Stevens' track record. He's been around the NHL for a very long time, having been drafted in the 1984 NHL Draft before bouncing back and forth between the professional league and the AHL from 1986 to 1999.

Stevens was then brought on as an assistant coach of his former farm team, the Philadelphia Phantoms, before taking over as head coach from 2000 to 2006.

In 2006, the coach was hired as the Philadelphia Flyers' head coach, where he held the reins for four seasons.

Stevens took the role as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Kings from 2011 to 2014, where he won two Stanley Cup titles. He would then be promoted to associate head coach before taking over as head coach in 2017, only holding the position for a little more than a year and a half.

Stevens' most recent stop was with the Dallas Stars, where he was an assistant coach.

Sean Burke

Burke is another much experienced NHL veteran, having played goaltender for nine different teams from 1988 to 2007.

Since his playing days, Burke has been a director of prospect development, assistant to the general manager, and goaltending coach for the Phoenix Coyotes, and a professional scout and director of goaltending for the Montreal Canadiens.

Mike Rosati

Rosati has very little experience with the NHL -- he only played one game in the league as a player -- but has been around the game of hockey for most of his life, having played most of his career with the Adler Mannheim in Germany.

Most recently, the 54-year-old goaltending specialist served as the assistant coach for Mannheim.

