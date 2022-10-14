Golden Knights Come Out Victorious in Home Opener With Goal From Cotter

The Vegas Golden Knights home crowd was treated to its first win at T-Mobile Arena this season, as Vegas advanced to 2-0-0 on the year with a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night.

It wasn't the thrilling contest Vegas had won just two nights before in its season opener against the Los Angeles Kings, but nonetheless, the Golden Knights added a second tally to their win column.

Vegas forward Paul Cotter scored the lone goal in the win, his first of the season.

Meanwhile, Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson earned his second-career shutout, making 27 saves.

It was a slow offensive start for both teams as they each went scoreless in the first period.

Neither team had been given a power-play opportunity, either, until just over the 1-minute mark in the first period when Golden Knights forward Brett Howden was penalized for interference.

Thompson made nine saves in the period for Vegas.

The Golden Knights were much more aggressive in the second period, having taken 18 shots on goal, 10 more attempts than Chicago on the period.

It would prove to be advantageous for them, as they scored their only goal of the contest a little over halfway through the period on a two-on-one break that ended in a goal by Cotter.

Cotter was moved up to the third line in Thursday's game due to the return of forward William Carrier, whom Cotter had replaced while Carrier was out with an abdomen injury.

Vegas' first power play of the game would not come until the final minutes of the period when Chicago forward Sam Lafferty headed to the bench for goalie interference.

The Golden Knights couldn't capitalize, and would go on to be unsuccessful on their next two power-play chances.

Each team would go scoreless yet again in the third and final period.

Even when a number of empty-net opportunities were presented to Vegas in the dwindling moments of the game, it still could not convert.

Fortunately for the club, the Golden Knights' stellar defense held strong all the way through, and Vegas found itself victorious once again when the clock hit zeros.

The Golden Knights will be back on the road when they travel to Seattle for a matchup with the Kraken on Saturday at 7 p.m. PST.

