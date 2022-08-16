Skip to main content

Could Islanders' Semyon Varlamov Be Heading to Vegas?

With Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner out for the 2022-23 season, the team could be looking to shop outside the organization.

The Vegas Golden Knights have some big decisions to make this offseason after losing goaltender Robin Lehner for the entire 2022-23 season.

The initial consensus among the media seems to be that Vegas should stick to what -- somewhat -- worked for them last year when Lehner sat out, and that was rely on backup Logan Thompson, who posted a 10-5-3 record last season.

It would seem that the only other logical choice would be for the organization to look for a replacement outside, but that will be difficult as the team is still over the salary cap.

One of the names that has been tossed around by hockey experts as a potential option is New York Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov.

The Islanders are in a position where they need to free up cap space to make the moves they might desire to make in free agency, and trading away Varlamov could certainly help.

The entire league is on notice of the Golden Knights' goaltender crisis, and New York could be one of those teams that looks to take advantage.

Varlamov made 29 starts as a backup for the Islanders last season.

The veteran goaltender finished the year with a 10-17-2 record but still ended up with a .911 save percentage.

Varlamov's best years are certainly well behind him, but he should not be counted out as a potential starter on a team like Vegas. His experience is vital, and he has shown at times he still has what it takes to compete in this league.

Could Islanders' Semyon Varlamov Be Heading to Vegas?

