The Golden Knights Are in Desperate Need of More Energy

The Vegas Golden Knights have dropped two games in a row in their current seven-game homestand.

The Vegas Golden Knights are in another lull at a time when there are not many reasons to be.

The team has now lost back-to-back games in the midst of what should be an advantageous seven-game homestand. Its most recent loss was its 4-0 fall to the Dallas Stars on Monday.

"I mean, we're at home," said Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague when he spoke to the media after Monday's loss. "A long homestand. We should have lots of energy. There's really no excuse for it. We got to be a lot better than what that was."

Part of the problem has been the lack of energy from the start.

"We maybe talk about it too much and less execution when it comes to effort and good starts," Hague said. "But at the end of the day, no matter who we're playing, where we are, circumstances, schedule, whatever it is, time of the year, none of that matters. We got to come out and show up."

Hague could not pinpoint why that execution isn't there.

"I mean, if I knew exactly what went wrong, we'd fix it, right?" he said. " ... There's no excuses for it. We're at home. Big game. We know they're going to come in flying. And we got to put our better foot forward there."

Dallas passed the Golden Knights in the standings with the win and played like it deserves to be where it is in the conference.

"We were just playing too slow all over the ice," Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith said. "So they were getting to puck first, they were reloading faster than we were getting the puck out. And we weren't good enough in any facet of the game."

Vegas will have a chance to get back to .500 on this lengthy homestand when it hosts the Detroit Red Wings at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday.

