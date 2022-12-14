Daniil Miromanov Scored His First NHL Goal in Vegas' Win Over Jets

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman posted one of the team's six goals in its win over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.

Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said before Tuesday's game against the Winnipeg Jets that the recent wave of injuries has allowed for other players to step up in bigger roles.

Golden Knights defenseman Daniil Miromanov did just that in Vegas' 6-5 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, as the prospect scored his first NHL goal in the first period.

"I'm just happy we won, honestly," Miromanov told the media after the victory. "It was a really hard game. It was really tough to play in here. ... I just try to do my job every single day: fight hard, play hard in the D-zone and sometimes try to jump in the rush, and sometimes it pays off."

Despite scoring the first goal of his NHL career, Miromanov remained relatively calm, remembering lessons he had learned during his time in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

"Deep inside, I kind of understand that -- thanks a lot to my coach back in Quebec. I remember I used to score and then I would, like, stop playing and he would bench me to teach me -- I scored, but the game continues. It's the first period and we just want to keep it cool, just want to keep going, doing the same things. Not too high, not too low and just stay consistent."

Miromanov played 11 games for Vegas last season and was recently called up by the big club to fill in for the absences of defensemen Shea Theodore and Alex Pietrangelo.

"He's done a good job moving his feet," Cassidy said. "He's got good puck skills, and he moves the puck and he can shoot it. We saw that [on] the one that went through [Connor] Hellebuyck ... that's where Miro needs to make a difference for us. Get involved, join the rush. Got one goal that way. He's a big man, so we'll teach him how to defend better. All those things that when you come from Europe over here, it's a little bit of a different game. But the offensive side of it, we want to keep encouraging to get that out of him."

