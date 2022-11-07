Golden Knights Defenseman Zach Whitecloud Speaks on Team's Success

The Vegas Golden Knights are on a hot seven-game win streak that has even extended through three games of a five-game road trip.

Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud said the key to keeping the success going will simply be to play consistently.

"Obviously, we've been, I think, skating well within our system," Whitecloud told the media on Monday. " ... Just because you're winning games and having success doesn't mean you don't go back to the board and keep learning, right? So take the things we did well or didn't do as well or as well [as] we would've liked. Look at those as a group and work on those in practice and keep moving forward and keep striving for greater success, too, right?"

Whitecloud has been one of three Golden Knights defensemen to find the back of the net on this road trip. Shea Theodore scored the game-winning overtime goal in the first game against the Washington Capitals, Nicolas Hague scored in Saturday's win over the Montreal Canadiens and Whitecloud scored in the second game against the Ottawa Senators.

"You never like to look at that side of the game, right? If you're not scoring goals," Whitecloud said. "Because obviously, as a defenseman, guys have more offensive roles than others, but we like to contribute in all sorts of ways ... but when we get to create well offensively like we have been this whole year, it's nice to be able to see them go in for the guys on the back end and just have a bit of validation that we are doing the right things and we have been doing the right things for -- what has it been? -- 13 games now. We've been doing a lot to create offense, they just haven't been going in, right? And that's life, that's hockey. But to see, obviously, one go in for Haguer [Hague] and Theo [Theodore], is good for our group on the back end."

Perhaps the blue-line scoring will continue when Vegas takes on the Toronto Maple Leafs at 4 p.m. PST on Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena.

