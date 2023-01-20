Vegas' Last-Minute Rally Too Little, Too Late Against Detroit

The Vegas Golden Knights once again dug themselves a hole too big to climb out of in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings.

Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy has preached over the course of the season that his team needs to play 60-minute games.

Yet again, on Thursday night against the Detroit Red Wings, the Golden Knights were unable to do so, eventually falling 3-2.

The team fell 1-0 early and eventually found itself down two goals heading into the third period.

While the second half of the final period was perhaps Vegas' best play of the contest, it was its unsuccessful production until that point that ultimately held it back.

The Golden Knights out shot the Red Wings by 10 shots on goal, but goaltender Adin Hill was only able to make 21-of-25 saves.

For the fifth game in a row, Vegas found itself down 1-0 when Detroit forward Dylan Larkin found Lucas Raymond for the visitors' first goal of the game, less than 3 minutes into the contest.

The Red Wings held that lead for most of the period until Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo found the back of the net from far out in the final minute of the period.

The game would be tied at a goal apiece at the first intermission.

Early in the second period, Detroit was granted a power play when Vegas was hit with what was the only penalty of the entire game.

The Red Wings capitalized, as forward Dominik Kubalik scored the power-play goal to give Detroit another one goal lead less than 3 minutes into the period.

A bit over halfway through the period, the Red Wings struck again when forward Joseph Veleno sent one between the pipes to give his team a two-goal advantage.

Detroit would take that lead into the third period.

Neither team could get much offense going for most of the final period, especially the Red Wings, who were held to just five shots on goal.

The final minute started to approach, and Vegas would be forced to pull Hill to give itself an advantage.

With just under 45 seconds remaining in the contest, Golden Knights forward William Karlsson deflected in a shot by forward Reilly Smith to make it just a one-goal game.

But that was all the home team could muster in the final minute as it was handed its third-straight loss.

Vegas will look to earn one last win on this season-long homestand when it hosts the Washington Capitals on Saturday night.

