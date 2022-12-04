Skip to main content

Golden Knights Played a Complete Game in Win Over Detroit

The Vegas Golden Knights played a much-sought-after full game in their 4-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

One of the primary issues Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy has had with his team's play this season is its inability to play a complete game.

The Golden Knights have won and lost in a variety of fashion, but there had been a continuous lack of consistency in the club's first quarter of the season.

In its 4-1 road victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night, it seemed fair to say Vegas had found that 60-minute game it has been in search for.

"I thought we were great tonight," said Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill when he spoke to the media after the win. "I thought we had a good all-around game. I think we did a good job even getting pucks behind their D-men, making them have to come 200 feet. So I thought we did a good job with our puck management and keeping their chances to a minimum from the outside."

Such a complete game could not have come at a better time, as the Golden Knights prepare to take on the best team in the NHL on Monday, the Boston Bruins.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I think we did a good job putting 60 minutes together tonight, so anytime you can do that in this league, it's hard," Hill said. "Especially when the other team, they're trying to win too, right? So it's a big performance by our guys, and yeah, Boston's hot right now, so it'll be a good game."

Golden Knights forward Paul Cotter also iterated the fact that his team was strong from start to finish in the win against Detroit.

"I thought we played a full game," Cotter said. "It was a good start, I thought, decent. But second and third, I thought we did really well. Played really well defensively. I don't think they had too many five-on-five scoring opportunities, so I thought we did a pretty good job. Played a full 60. Played well, we had O-zone time, kept pucks, so I think we did a really good job."

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

In This Article (4)

Vegas Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights
Detroit Red Wings
Detroit Red Wings
Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins
Adin Hill
Adin Hill

USATSI_19557498_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Golden Knights Played a Complete Game in Win Over Detroit

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19557489_168390101_lowres
Gameday

Bruce Cassidy: 'You Want to Win the Right Way'

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19557498_168390101_lowres
Gameday

Golden Knights Take Care of Business in Detroit, Down Red Wings 4-1

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_17191644_168390101_lowres
Gameday

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Detroit Red Wings Live Game Updates

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19521701_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Cassidy on the State of the Golden Knights After 4-3 Loss to Pittsburgh

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19541781_168390101_lowres
News

Golden Knights React to 4-3 Loss to Pittsburgh Penguins

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19268443_168390101_lowres (6)
News

Bruce Cassidy on Golden Knights' 4-3 Loss to the Penguins

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19541007_168390101_lowres
Gameday

Golden Knights Blow 2-0 Lead in 4-3 Loss to Pittsburgh

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_17876961_168390101_lowres (1)
Gameday

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Live Game Thread

By Aidan Champion