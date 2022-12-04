Golden Knights Played a Complete Game in Win Over Detroit

The Vegas Golden Knights played a much-sought-after full game in their 4-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

One of the primary issues Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy has had with his team's play this season is its inability to play a complete game.

The Golden Knights have won and lost in a variety of fashion, but there had been a continuous lack of consistency in the club's first quarter of the season.

In its 4-1 road victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night, it seemed fair to say Vegas had found that 60-minute game it has been in search for.

"I thought we were great tonight," said Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill when he spoke to the media after the win. "I thought we had a good all-around game. I think we did a good job even getting pucks behind their D-men, making them have to come 200 feet. So I thought we did a good job with our puck management and keeping their chances to a minimum from the outside."

Such a complete game could not have come at a better time, as the Golden Knights prepare to take on the best team in the NHL on Monday, the Boston Bruins.

"I think we did a good job putting 60 minutes together tonight, so anytime you can do that in this league, it's hard," Hill said. "Especially when the other team, they're trying to win too, right? So it's a big performance by our guys, and yeah, Boston's hot right now, so it'll be a good game."

Golden Knights forward Paul Cotter also iterated the fact that his team was strong from start to finish in the win against Detroit.

"I thought we played a full game," Cotter said. "It was a good start, I thought, decent. But second and third, I thought we did really well. Played really well defensively. I don't think they had too many five-on-five scoring opportunities, so I thought we did a pretty good job. Played a full 60. Played well, we had O-zone time, kept pucks, so I think we did a really good job."

