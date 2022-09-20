Golden Knights Director of Player Development Content With Rookie Camp

Just like that, the Vegas Golden Knights rookie camp has concluded, and the focus now turns to main camp.

Golden Knights director of player development Wil Nichol was happy with what he saw from the prospects in the 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament.

"I was really proud of their effort. I thought the kids competed hard throughout," Nichol said after Vegas' final rookie tournament game, via the Golden Knights Twitter account. "It's tough in that you're getting one practice and then a pregame skate and then away you go, right? And so I thought they got better as the tournament went on. Not just with their own play, but they were more connected with the systems and what Coach Cassidy wants from them."

One of the main highlights of camp was the prospects' ability to kill the power play. Nichol said he was impressed with how the players bit their tongue on certain penalty calls and made an effort to face such adversity on the ice.

"You could feel it at times on the bench today where they wanted to yell at the officials and this and that on calls, and that's where you gotta [say] 'It's done,'" Nichol said. "I've never seen a referee change their mind, right? So obviously you wish some of them may have been different calls, but at the same time, it's time for the penalty kill to get out there and get after it. Again, I thought the effort was really good. They got some good players on that other side, right? You look at that, especially that top power-play unit."

For some players, this rookie camp was not their first go-round. Nichol liked what he saw from the returners.

"I thought a lot of kids that had been here before, yeah, you definitely saw some steps," he said. "Kelly McCrimmon talked to the kids at the start of camp, and that's one of the things we evaluate. Or kids that weren't here last year and were at our development camp. And have they made a little bit of a step from there? So yeah, I thought all the kids did fine."

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.