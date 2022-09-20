Skip to main content

Golden Knights Director of Player Development Content With Rookie Camp

Vegas Golden Knights director of player development Wil Nichol was pleased with the prospects' performances in this year's rookie camp.

Just like that, the Vegas Golden Knights rookie camp has concluded, and the focus now turns to main camp.

Golden Knights director of player development Wil Nichol was happy with what he saw from the prospects in the 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament.

"I was really proud of their effort. I thought the kids competed hard throughout," Nichol said after Vegas' final rookie tournament game, via the Golden Knights Twitter account. "It's tough in that you're getting one practice and then a pregame skate and then away you go, right? And so I thought they got better as the tournament went on. Not just with their own play, but they were more connected with the systems and what Coach Cassidy wants from them."

One of the main highlights of camp was the prospects' ability to kill the power play. Nichol said he was impressed with how the players bit their tongue on certain penalty calls and made an effort to face such adversity on the ice.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"You could feel it at times on the bench today where they wanted to yell at the officials and this and that on calls, and that's where you gotta [say] 'It's done,'" Nichol said. "I've never seen a referee change their mind, right? So obviously you wish some of them may have been different calls, but at the same time, it's time for the penalty kill to get out there and get after it. Again, I thought the effort was really good. They got some good players on that other side, right? You look at that, especially that top power-play unit."

For some players, this rookie camp was not their first go-round. Nichol liked what he saw from the returners.

"I thought a lot of kids that had been here before, yeah, you definitely saw some steps," he said. "Kelly McCrimmon talked to the kids at the start of camp, and that's one of the things we evaluate. Or kids that weren't here last year and were at our development camp. And have they made a little bit of a step from there? So yeah, I thought all the kids did fine."

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

In This Article (1)

Vegas Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights

USATSI_17042434_168390101_lowres (6)
News

Golden Knights Director of Player Development Content With Rookie Camp

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_18158431_168390101_lowres
News

Stone Expected to Practice on Day 1 of Golden Knights Training Camp

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_10475947_168390101_lowres (2)
News

Golden Knights End 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament With 4-3 Loss

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_2126231_168390101_lowres
News

Coach Jamie Heward on Game 2 of Rookie Tournament

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_17042434_168390101_lowres (6)
News

Jesper Vikman Remained Collected in OT of Rookie Tournament Game

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_17042434_168390101_lowres (6)
News

Mason Primeau Has Taken on a Leadership Role in Rookie Camp

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_10475947_168390101_lowres (2)
News

Golden Knights Blow 4-2 Lead, Lose in Shootout in Rookie Tournament

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_14086494_168390101_lowres
News

Silver Knights Assistant Coach Joel Ward on Game 1 of Rookie Camp

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_17042434_168390101_lowres (7)
News

Isaiah Saville Displays Strong Outing in Rookie Tournament

By Aidan Champion