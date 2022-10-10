Golden Knights Eager For Divisional Test in Season Opener

There is no shortage of excitement in the Vegas Golden Knights locker room on the eve of opening night.

The Golden Knights were eliminated from playoff contention for the first time in franchise history last season. After a long summer to get over the disappointing campaign and look ahead to the new season, the club now has an opportunity to start with a clean slate on Tuesday night when they head to Los Angeles to face the Kings.

Vegas defenseman Zach Whitecloud said he looks forward to traveling on the road with his teammates to kick off the season.

"Had a great practice today," Whitecloud told the media on Monday. "Nice, high-paced practice. I think it's exciting to get on the road, too, and get out there and go for a nice meal with the boys and get playing the next day and just get going."

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone is simply eager to see the full group together now that regular season play will be in full swing.

"I don't get butterflies, but I definitely get that nervous excitement," Stone said. "You think you have a good team, but you always go into the season and you never know. I'm excited to get that group on the ice tomorrow in L.A. and see what we got. We obviously all haven't played a game together. There's always somebody out of the lineup in the preseason, so it will be pretty fun to get everyone out there."

Tuesday's divisional matchup carries some heavy weight, as L.A. had edged out Vegas as the final Pacific Division team to make the postseason last spring.

"We finished ninth in the conference," Stone said. "They were one of the eight that got to compete for the cup. So if we're going to get back, there's somebody we got to knock out, so it's a team we're going to need to be chasing from Day 1 and try and gain some ground."

A divisional win on Tuesday would be the perfect way to begin Vegas' climb back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

"Obviously, all two points matter, but in division, obviously, it matters that much more, right?" Whitecloud said. "So take care of business and start things off on the right foot."

Tuesday's contest at Crypto.com Arena begins at 7 p.m. PST and can be watched on ESPN.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.