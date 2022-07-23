Pacific Division 2021-22 Season Review: Edmonton Oilers

One of the Vegas Golden Knights' most dangerous division foes this past season were the Edmonton Oilers.

Edmonton had a historic run after finishing the 2021-22 regular season with its best record since 1987 when it ruled the league.

The Oilers got off to a remarkable start to the season, immediately jumping out front in the Pacific Division with a 9-1 record.

That success would follow them into early December until they hit a rude awakening, dropping six games in a row. Edmonton looked to be getting on track with back-to-back victories, but things got even worse when the team went on a seven-game losing streak.

It would finish the month of January strong, though, winning four-straight games, followed by just one loss that came in overtime.

Other than a five-game winning streak, the Oilers were not too consistent in the third quarter of the season, but it was enough to keep them afloat before the final stretch.

Edmonton played some of its best hockey in the final months of the regular season, having gone on a six-game winning streak that ran from late March through early April. It then won seven of its final eight games to close out the season on a high note.

The Oilers, who finished with a 49-27-6 record, went on to play the Los Angeles Kings in the first round of the playoffs.

Their best season in decades seemed to be slipping away when they went down 3-2, but a 4-2 victory in Game 6 and a Game 7 shutout proved that this team was as good as its record said.

Edmonton jumped out of the frying pan and into the fire when it faced the Pacific Division's biggest threat, the Calgary Flames in the second round.

Calgary had just wrapped up a seven-game series of its own, and both teams were looking to get one step close to the Promised Land.

A 9-6 win by the Flames in Game 1 seemed to foreshadow what could be another long series for the Oilers, but it wouldn't end up that way at all.

Edmonton bested Calgary in the next four games and stamped its ticket to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2006.

The dream run had to come to an unfortunate ending for Edmonton, though, as it ran into a team of destiny in the Colorado Avalanche. The Avalanche swept the series and went on to win the Stanley Cup.

