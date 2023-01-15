Golden Knights' Fight Not Enough in 4-3 Loss to Edmonton

The Vegas Golden Knights dropped the fourth game of their seven-game homestand on Saturday.

The Vegas Golden Knights showed heart in their divisional matchup with the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, but an early two-goal deficit would ultimately be too much to overcome as they fell 4-3.



Golden Knights forwards Keegan Kolesar, Paul Cotter and William Karlsson were the goal-scorers for Vegas in the loss.

Vegas goaltender Logan Thompson saved 33 of the Oilers' 37 shots on the night.

Misery struck the Golden Knights right off the bat as Edmonton forward and former Golden Knight Mattias Janmark scored less than a minute into the contest.

Before Vegas was even able to regroup, Oilers star forward Leon Draisaitl scored to make it a 2-0 game less than 2 minutes in.

Each team would receive a power play in the period but neither was able to capitalize.

Late in the period, the Golden Knights finally got on the board when Kolesar back handed a shot from behind the net, which ricocheted in, trimming the deficit to 2-1 in the final minutes of the first.

That score would stand at the first intermission.

Less than 7 and a half minutes into the second period, Draisaitl found the back of the net again on an Oilers two-on-one opportunity, extending the lead back to two goals.

A little over 6 minutes later, Cotter would score on a rebound, his first goal since his return game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

But just 18 seconds later, Edmonton responded with a goal from forward Klim Kostin to make it a two-goal deficit again.

Later in the period, Vegas was granted its second power play of the game but could not execute, leaving the score where it was.

The Golden Knights eventually got their final chance before heading to the locker room, though, as Karlsson scored with less than a minute to go in the period.

Edmonton held just a 4-3 lead heading into the second intermission.

Despite having another power play and multiple opportunities to even the contest, Vegas would fail to score in the third period.

The Golden Knights fell short of the comeback, and Edmonton advanced to a 2-0 lead in the season series.

Vegas will be back Monday to take on the Central Division's top team, the Dallas Stars, for the first time this season.

