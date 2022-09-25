Golden Knights Eichel, Pietrangelo, Stone, Make Top 50 in NHL 23

EA Sports announced its overall ratings for its upcoming video game, NHL 23, on Friday, and the Vegas Golden Knights were well represented.

Golden Knights star forward Jack Eichel was granted an overall rating of 89.

Eichel is ranked as the 44th best player in the game. He will have an acceleration rating of 91, an aggression rating of 84, an agility rating of 92, a balance rating of 87, a speed rating of 92, and a strength rating of 87.

Eichel scored 14 goals and 11 assists in 34 games last season. He did not begin play for the Golden Knights until February due to post-surgery recovery.

Vegas captain Mark Stone was also given an 89-overall rating for the game.

Stone, who was ranked as the 41st best player in the game, will have an acceleration rating of 85, an aggression rating of 88, an agility rating of 87, a balance rating of 89, a speed rating of 85, and a strength rating of 89.

The forward also missed much of last season, only having played in 37 of the Golden Knights' games due to injury. He totaled nine goals and 21 assists.

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo was also granted an 89-overall rating by EA Sports.

Pietrangelo was ranked as the 46th best player in the game and fifth-best right defenseman.

He was given an acceleration rating of 87, an aggression rating of 85, an agility rating of 87, a balance rating of 88, a speed rating of 87, and a strength rating of 90.

Pietrangelo scored 13 goals and 31 assists in 80 games last season.

The defenseman's partner on the blue line, Shea Theodore, is ranked as the 10th best left defenseman in the game, with an overall rating of 87.

The ratings for NHL 23 can be viewed HERE.

NHL 23 is set to release on Oct. 14.

