Golden Knights End 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament With 4-3 Loss

The Vegas Golden Knights closed out the 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament with a 4-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday.

Forward Lynden McCallum picked up right where he left off in Saturday's contest, scoring the Golden Knights' first goal of the afternoon on an assist from defenseman Lukas Cormier a little more than halfway through the first period.

McCallum played 20 games for the Henderson Silver Knights last season before he was sent to the Fort Wayne Komets of the ECHL. The prospect was re-signed by Henderson on June 30. His goal on Monday was his second of the tournament.

Anaheim responded before the period was finished, though, as Ducks prospect forward Brayden Tracey scored to tie the game, 1-1, with less than 6 minutes remaining in the first.

Tracey was selected by Anaheim with the 29th-overall pick of the 2019 NHL Draft.

Vegas would regain the lead with a rebound goal from forward Jakub Brabenec on the power play. The Golden Knights had a 2-1 lead with 12:40 to go in the second period.

Brabenec was drafted by Vegas in the fourth round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Anaheim then capitalized on its own power play with a goal from forward Jacob Perrault from the top of the left circle to even the contest at 2-2.

Perrault was selected by the Ducks with the 27th-overall pick of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Less then a minute later, Anaheim scored yet another power-play goal, this time from forward Logan Nijhoff, earning the Ducks their first lead of the contest at 3-2.

Nijhoff is a member of the San Diego Gulls of the AHL.

The Golden Knights answered not long after when forward Jordan Gustafson found fellow 2022 draftee Ben Hemmerling for the game tying goal. The contest was even at 3-3 with 4:30 remaining in the second.

The matchup remained tied heading into the third period.

Anaheim would ultimately take the final lead with the game-winning goal from Ducks defenseman Olen Zellweger.

Zellweger was drafted by Anaheim in the second round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

The Ducks would take the contest, 4-3 to wrap up the Golden Knights' 2022 rookie camp.

