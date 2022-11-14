Established Chemistry on the Third Line Could Be Huge Boost For Vegas

The Vegas Golden Knights have had to change up their third line combination at various points throughout the season so far.

One of the main strengths the Vegas Golden Knights have going for them right now is the chemistry among their lines.

The Misfit Line has three strong scoring threats that can get it done on any given night, Jack Eichel's first line is as good as any in the league and the fourth line of Nicolas Roy, William Carrier and Keegan Kolesar has been a pleasant surprise, especially as of late.

The one that remains is the third line, which has seen its share of rotations throughout the season.

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy told the media on Sunday that it's a line that is "still a work in progress."

"Phil [Kessel] can score, I mean, with his shot," Cassidy said. Howie's [Brett Howden] getting chances, he was off net last night with another good one. Paul's [Cotter] been good since we put him in; he had a little bit of a slip in his game early, and we threw Amo [Michael Amadio] in, who has been a good player in this league. So there's different choices there. But I still think they're a work in progress in terms of playing together away from the puck, how can they complement each other? And at times with the puck, they get spread out, so they just have to find -- they're probably the one line that doesn't have some level of chemistry that the other lines [have].

"I mean, you got the Misfits, right? That's automatic. Stoney and Stevie have been good together. And Nic Roy's line, they've been together and then not, so they're probably the one line that there's some newness to them. So it's going to take some time. Just try to keep your head above water on the days the puck's not finding you. The last couple games, it has found them. They chipped in offensively, which has been great."

The Golden Knights will be back at T-Mobile Arena Tuesday for a divisional matchup with the San Jose Sharks, their second meeting of the season.

