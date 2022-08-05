Examining the Remaining Original Golden Knights: Part 2

The Vegas Golden Knights currently have just six players from the roster that went to the Stanley Cup Final in the franchise's first year.

While that is still a rather solid number as the club enters its sixth season of existence, it could certainly continue to dwindle over the next few years.

For those who get sentimental when it comes to their sports teams, -- and really, what true fan doesn't? -- enjoy these original players who will be etched in Golden Knights history forever.

Brayden McNabb

McNabb's game was immediately elevated when he came to Vegas for its inaugural season.

The defenseman has totaled 130-plus blocks in all but one season as a Golden Knight.

Last season, he reached his career-high in blocks with 179 and tied his career-high in takeaways with 37.

McNabb has also served as a solid scorer for the Golden Knights, as he comes off an 18-point season.

Shea Theodore

Theodore, another one of the Golden Knights' better defensemen, has played his part on defense well, but his game is actually mostly highlighted by his offensive play.

Aside from the 2020-21 season, Theodore's point-total has progressed every season with Vegas.

Last season, he tallied a career-best 52 points, including 14 goals and 38 assists.

Theodore continues to be the backbone of Vegas' defense and should remain as such as long as he is in Sin City.

Zach Whitecloud

Vegas is all Whitecloud has known in his four NHL seasons.

The 25-year-old defenseman had a career season last year when he saw the ice in 59 of the Golden Knights' contests. Whitecloud recorded 19 points, 115 blocks, and 13 takeaways on the season while averaging 18:48 minutes on ice.

Whitecloud has progressed season after season and could see a lot of valuable time on ice next season after having what was a breakout 2021-22 campaign.

Goaltender Jiri Patera has also been associated with the Golden Knights organization since 2017 but still has yet to play a game for the club.

He played 22 games for the Henderson Silver Knights and 15 games for the Fort Wayne Komets last season.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.