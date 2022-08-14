Golden Knights Extend Leschyshyn, Cotter to Three-Year Contracts

The Vegas Golden Knights extended forwards Jake Leschyshyn and Paul Cotter to three-year contracts, the club announced Saturday. The AAV will be worth the league minimum.

Leschyshyn played his first year for the Golden Knights in the 2021-22 season.

The young forward appeared in 41 contests for Vegas, having scored two goals and four assists for six points. He also added 23 blocks, 45 hits, and 13 takeaways.

It took a while for him to earn his first NHL points, but he would do so in Vegas' Nov. 13 win over Vancouver when he scored both a goal and an assist.

While Leschyshyn played just his first season with the Golden Knights, he's been affiliated with the club since its existence, having been drafted by Vegas in the second round of the 2017 NHL Draft.

Leschyshyn has played for the Henderson Silver Knights the past two seasons.

In the 2020-21 season, he appeared in 39 games for Henderson, having recorded six goals and five assists for 11 points.

Last season, Leschyshyn played 34 games for the Silver Knights. He totaled 14 goals and 13 assists for 27 points.

Cotter also played his first year for the Golden Knights this past season.

He appeared in just seven games for Vegas, having registered two goals, a block, and a takeaway.

Cotter was drafted by the Golden Knights in the fourth round of the 2018 NHL Draft.

The 22-year-old forward has also played for Henderson the past two seasons.

In his first year with the Silver Knights, Cotter tallied five goals and 11 assists for 16 points in 38 games. He turned around the following season to score 19 goals and 15 assists for a total of 34 points in 59 games played.

He also scored a goal and an assist in Henderson's brief two-game postseason.

It was a longtime coming for these forwards to be brought up to the big club, and now it seems the franchise has intentions of keeping them around as potential frequent contributors for the club in the future.

We shall see how they each perform with these extended opportunities.

