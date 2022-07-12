Skip to main content

Golden Knights Extend Qualifying Offers to Six Players

The Vegas Golden Knights extended qualifying offers to six players.

The Vegas Golden Knights extended qualifying offers to six restricted free agents, including defenseman Nicolas Hague, forward Keegan Kolesar, forward Jake Leschyshyn, defenseman Brayden Pachal, forward Jonas Rondbjerg, and forward Nicolas Roy, the team announced on Monday.

Hague, who will be entering his fourth NHL season, had a very similar campaign in 2021 to that of 2020.

The 23-year-old defenseman tallied four goals and 10 assists for a total of 14 points for Vegas last season. He also added 80 blocks, 57 hits, and a very impressive 25 takeaways.

Kolesar, another young asset who will be going into his fourth professional season, played in 33 more contests in the 2021-22 season than he did the season prior.

He totaled seven goals and 17 assists for 24 points while adding 46 blocks, 33 takeaways, and a team-best 246 hits. 

The 25-year-old right winger also led the team in penalties in minutes with 68.

Leschyshyn played 41 games for Vegas in the 2021-22 season in what was his rookie campaign.

The former second-round draft pick scored two goals and four assists for six points. He also recorded 23 blocks, 45 hits, and 13 takeaways.

Pachal, another Golden Knight coming off his rookie year, played just two games for Vegas last season.

He had a block, two hits, and a takeaway in those games.

Rondbjerg, a 2017 third-round pick by the Golden Knights, played in 30 contests for Vegas last season, having registered two goals and four assists for a total of six points. 

The right-winger added 11 blocks, 13 hits, and eight takeaways in what was his first professional season.

Roy, the last of the six to receive a qualifying offer, comes off his third season in Sin City.

The 25-year-old center had his best NHL season yet in his 78 games (tied for third-most on the team) played last season. He posted 15 goals and 24 assists for 39 points and finished the season with the team's second-best plus-minus rating, +12. 

Roy also had 34 blocks, 85 hits, and 34 takeaways. 

NHL free agency will start on Wednesday at 9 a.m. PST. 

