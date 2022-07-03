Thompson, Lehner Among Top-25 Goaltenders in Fantasy Hockey

While the Vegas Golden Knights struggled with a consistent system in goal this past season, they were still represented by two of the best in the league.

The team took a big hit when goaltender Robin Lehner had season-ending shoulder surgery just when Vegas needed him most in its push for the postseason.

The two-time William M. Jennings Trophy winner had himself somewhat of an average season up until that point, posting 1,288 saves with a .907 save percentage.

NHL.com ranked the veteran goaltender at No. 21 on its Top-25 list of fantasy hockey goalies for next season.

Lehner had a total of 236.1 fantasy points, having averaged 5.4 points per game.

The following is NHL.com's system for its rankings:

"Standard goalie categories include wins, goals-against average, save percentage and shutouts. Value has been quantified based on factors including but not limited to past production in regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs, team goalie situations, anticipated start volume, projected goal support (or lack thereof), injury history or concern, sleeper, bounce-back or breakout potential, anticipated regression, age, contract status (potential 2022 unrestricted free agents: *) and overall upside for next season."

Just in front of Lehner at No. 20 is the young Logan Thompson, who stepped up to replace the veteran in the final stretch of the Golden Knights' season.

The two-year pro totaled 520 saves on the season, with a save percentage of .914. He finished the season with a 10-5-3 record.

Thompson registered 108.0 fantasy points on the year while averaging 5.7 points per game.

The following are all goalies ahead of the two Golden Knights goaltenders on the list:

1. Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning

2. Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers

3. Frederik Andersen, Carolina Hurricanes

4. Ilya Sorokin, New York Islanders

5. Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators

6. Jacob Markstrom, Calgary Flames

7. Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars

8. Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks

9. Darcy Kuemper, Colorado Avalanche

10. Marc-Andre Fleury, Minnesota Wild

11. Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida Panthers

12. Spencer Knight, Florida Panthers

13. Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins

14. Tristan Jarry, Pittsburgh Penguins

15. Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets

16. Jonathan Quick, Los Angeles Kings

17. Cam Talbot, Minnesota Wild

18. Jack Campbell, Toronto Maple Leafs

19. Ville Husso, St. Louis Blues

