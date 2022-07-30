Golden Knights Ranked No. 15 in NHL Fantasy Power Rankings

The latest fantasy hockey power rankings were revealed by NHL.com on Friday, and the Vegas Golden Knights sit in the middle of the pack at No. 15.

The site based its power rankings on top 250 players, keeper top 100 totals, and top 100 players at each position group.

Vegas has 10 players in NHL.com's top 250 and two players in keeper top 100.

The Golden Knights in the top 250 are forward Jack Eichel at No. 38, forward Mark Stone at No. 39, defenseman Shea Theodore at No. 105, defenseman Alex Pietrangelo at No. 106, forward Jonathan Marchessault at No. 122, goaltender Logan Thompson at No. 148, goaltender Robin Lehner at No. 149, forward Chandler Stephenson at No. 226, defenseman Alec Martinez at No. 245, and forward Reilly Smith at No. 246.

The top 100/dynasty rankings, which is made up of players 25 years old or younger, is represented by just two Golden Knights: Eichel at No. 33 and Thompson at No. 17.

Eichel is also No. 28 in the top-100 forwards rankings, while Stone is at No. 29.

Theodore and Pietrangelo are No. 20 and 21 among defensemen, respectively, and Thompson and Lehner are No. 21 and 22 among goalies, respectively.

Below is the complete top 20 power rankings list:

1. Colorado Avalanche

2. Tampa Bay Lightning

3. Carolina Hurricanes

4. Florida Panthers

5. New York Rangers

6. Edmonton Oilers

7. Toronto Maple Leafs

8. Pittsburgh Penguins

9. Washington Capitals

10. Calgary Flames

11. Ottawa Senators

12. St. Louis Blues

13. Los Angeles Kings

14. Minnesota Wild

15. Vegas Golden Knights

16. Boston Bruins

17. Winnipeg Jets

18. Dallas Stars

19. Vancouver Canucks

20. Detroit Red Wings

