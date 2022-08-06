Looking at Each First-Year Golden Knight's 2021-22 Campaign: Part 2

While the Vegas Golden Knights still have more than a handful of players from their inaugural year, the team saw plenty of new faces last season.

Here were four of the Golden Knights' newest additions in the 2021-22 season:

Jake Leschyshyn

Leschyshyn, along with the rest of the players on this list, serves primarily as a member of the Henderson Silver Knights.

The forward has been affiliated with the club since being drafted by the Golden Knights the summer heading into their inaugural season, but the 2021-22 season was the first time he was called up to play for the club.

Leschyshyn played half the season for Vegas, scoring two goals and four assists for six points on the year.

Jonas Rondbjerg

Rondbjerg was another piece the Golden Knights selected in the third round of the 2017 NHL Draft, but like Leschyshyn, had not been called up to play in the NHL until last season.

He played 30 games for Vegas, having tallied two goals and four assists. Rondbjerg also added 11 blocks, 13 hits, and eight takeaways in those games.

The 2021-22 season was also his second with Henderson.

In total, the forward has played 77 games for the Silver Knights. He's posted 20 goals and 20 assists for 40 points in that span.

Paul Cotter

Cotter was selected by Vegas in the fourth round of the 2018 NHL Draft.

The 22-year-old forward played seven games for the Golden Knights last season, in which he recorded two goals. Cotter also added a block, 17 hits, and a takeaway.

He played 59 games for Henderson in the 2021-22 season, where he scored 34 points while adding a goal and an assist in its postseason series.

Daniil Miromanov

Miromanov, a Moskva, Russia, native, has played three seasons with the Silver Knights.

Last season, the defenseman/right wing scored a total of 40 points for Henderson, including 11 goals and 29 assists in 53 games played.

He played 11 games for the Golden Knights in what was his first NHL season.

With Vegas, Miromanov scored only an assist, but tallied six blocks and one takeaway.

