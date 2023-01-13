Huge Third-Period Rally Ends in 4-2 Win For Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights scored three goals in the third period of Thursday's 4-2 win over the Florida Panthers.

In a game where it seemed not much could go the Vegas Golden Knights' way, a three-goal third-period push for the home team saw it overcome the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Thursday night.

The Golden Knights were able to answer a 2-1 lead at the second intermission with three unanswered goals to seal the victory in the third.

Vegas' goals came from forwards Nicolas Roy, Jack Eichel, William Carrier and William Karlsson.

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill made 37 saves in what was his 10th win of the season, just two games after he earned a season-high 38 saves.

Florida got on the board first early when a collision in the blue paint dislodged the net, allowing for a review of a potential Panthers goal.

The officials ruled that Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton had pushed Panthers forward Eric Staal into the post. Florida forward Nick Cousin would be awarded the goal as the Panthers took a 1-0 lead just over 2 minutes into the contest.

That would be the only scoring to occur in the first period.

Vegas answered early in the second period when Roy found the back of the net on a pass from Keegan Kolesar, who created the scoring play off a Panthers turnover.

The game was all even at a goal apiece just over 4 minutes into the second.

Later in the period, Karlsson would head to the box for an interference penalty, giving the visitors their first power-play chance of the game.

They capitalized, as Panthers forward Sam Reinhart scored with just 8 seconds left on the advantage.

Florida had a 2-1 lead with a bit over 7 minutes to go before the second intermission.

With a bit under 5 minutes remaining in the period, the Panthers struck again, but a crucial Golden Knights challenge would ultimately result in a no-goal call, as Florida had been offside prior to the goal.

The score remained 2-1 heading into the third period.

Early in the third period, disaster began to strike for Vegas when back-to-back penalties allowed for what was nearly a full 2-minute five-on-three advantage.

But the Golden Knights' penalty kill kept the deficit where it was for what was probably the most critical point in the game.

With just under 11 and a half minutes to go in the contest, Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel tied the game on a breakaway, passing his goal-total of 14 from last season.

For nearly 9 minutes, the teams battled for the go-ahead goal, making for a finish that had fans on the edge of their seats.

Finally, with just over 2 and a half minutes to go, Carrier scored just before being pushed into the net.

Florida then challenged.

The game finished just as it had began, but this time around, when it mattered most, the ruling went in Vegas' favor.

The Panthers were penalized for their unsuccessful challenge, and the Golden Knights were granted their first power play of the contest as it took the late 3-2 lead.

Florida eventually pulled its goaltender during Vegas' advantage, which ended up leading to a power-play empty-net goal from Karlsson for his first goal in nearly a month.

The Golden knights are now 2-1 in the early stage of their current seven-game homestand. They will be back Saturday for a divisional showdown with the Edmonton Oilers.

