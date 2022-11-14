Golden Knights Forward Reilly Smith Has Owned the Month of November

Vegas Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith has scored six goals in his last five games.

Vegas Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith has found himself to be in quite the scoring rhythm lately.

With his short-handed goal in the team's 3-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, Smith has now found the back of the net six times in his last five games.

"Most of them are just back-door tap ins from Karl [William Karlsson]," Smith told the media on Sunday. "But a lot on the rush and a lot that are power-play or short-handed."

Smith has scored three short-handed goals and two power-play goals this season.

"It is crazy," Smith said. "Sometimes it's just how it happens. Over the course of the season, I'm sure everything will tally out to be a little more normal than that, but right now, that's just the way I'm getting opportunities."

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy dove into what he thinks Smith has been able to do well in his scoring surge.

"He's got anticipation," Cassidy said. "He gets to spots, thinking about where the puck will end up. Less reactionary and more thinking ahead. He's got a good stick. He's got chemistry with Karly [Karlsson] for the most part. That's where he becomes dangerous. So he read off Stevie [Chandler Stephenson] well yesterday recognizing that -- sometimes people relax on the power play. It happened to us in Buffalo. We gave up a goal that we had numbers back, we just turned away from the scoring area because [when] you want to get going the other way, your mindset is attacking, not defending. I think he uses that well to his advantage, knowing that players will let up on the power play and it's a good time to strike if you can, as long as you're not reckless, and he's done that as well as anybody."

Smith and the rest of the Golden Knights will look to bounce back from their third loss of the season when they take on the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday.

