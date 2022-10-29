Golden Knights Fueled by Crowd, Big Plays in Win Over Anaheim

The Vegas Golden Knights displayed a lot of energy in their 4-0 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night.

Despite a slow first period, the scoring got rolling for Vegas in the second when forward Reilly Smith sent one between the pipes on a Ducks power play for the Golden Knights' first short-handed goal of the season.

Smith was set up by fellow linemate William Karlsson, whom Smith gave the majority of the credit to when he spoke to the media after the game.

"I think we've done a good job over the years, creating offense short-handed," Smith said. "[Karlsson] does such a good job being able to steal pucks and get up ice and make some creative plays, and that's what he did tonight. So I just tried to put it on net, got a little bit lucky, but he did all the hard work there."

That goal would ignite a big run for the Golden Knights, as Vegas went on to score two more goals in the period.

"That's always a big momentum swing when it's a 1-0 game and you're able to really change the momentum, steal a goal," Smith said. "And it definitely affects the next couple shifts. So I thought we built on that, created a lot more opportunities. I think we could've had a lot more goals tonight, but big win, we'll take it and move on."

Smith acknowledged the stellar performance of goaltender Logan Thompson, who earned his second shutout of the season.

"He's been awesome," Smith said. "There's been a couple of those bouncing pucks, I don't even know how he saw them. But he was tracking the puck really well tonight. He's just picking up more and more confidence every night, and it's great to see. He's been awesome for us to start the year."

While Vegas got the job done on the ice, the electric atmosphere of the home crowd also played a key role in the victory.

"It's the energy with this fan base, right?" Thompson said. "I think we got the best fans in the world. I've said this so many times, how much I like playing here, and we feed off it. So they're amazing, and like I said, we love being at home."

