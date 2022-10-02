Golden Knights Give Back on Fifth Anniversary of Oct. 1, 2017

Saturday was the five-year anniversary of the Oct. 1, 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas.

The Vegas Golden Knights played an integral part in the city's recovery that year, as the team served as a comforting presence the community could gather around in what was the franchise's inaugural season.

Five years later, the same holds true.

The Golden Knights participated in community activities on Saturday, including a blood drive at City National Arena and interactions with first responders.

Golden Knights insider Gary Lawless was present in the day of commemoration, having spoken with key members of the gatherings.

"Especially today, you know, commemorating the five-year anniversary of 1 October, it is so important just to bring the community back together [and] remember what 'Vegas Strong' means for our community," Brittany Estrella, communications manager for Vitalant Blood Donation, told Lawless.

Officer John Deschutter of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the bond of the Vegas community is more than the glitz and glamour the rest of the world knows it as.

"Growing up here, we always knew it was there," Deschutter said. "We knew we had a strong community, the rest of the world didn't know it. They just assumed we were The Strip, and casinos, and everything like that, so for the community to come together like that, the Knights to support us, everything that happened afterwards really showed what Vegas is. We are a strong community and it shows the support that we can come together and accomplish. It was absolutely amazing."

He added, "[We're at a] point now of five years out where we can remember it and remember the benefit that came from it, remember those that fell that day, but also remember all the benefits, the support that we still get. The 'Vegas Strong' still lives on."

Golden Knights forward William Karlsson acknowledged the importance of coming together.

"It's a lot just to be out here, and show support, and show how grateful you are," Karlsson said.

Karlsson interlocked his fingers together.

"We're all like this," he said. "It's nice to have in a community and we show love for each other."

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.