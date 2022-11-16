Golden Knights Give Up Lead Twice in 5-2 Loss to San Jose

The Vegas Golden Knights lost their second consecutive game for the first time this season.

It seemed that after sweeping their five-game road trip, the Vegas Golden Knights were bound to build on their nine-game winning streak when they returned to T-Mobile Arena for a three-game homestand.

Instead, the team has dropped two-straight, most recently having fallen, 5-2, to the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night.

Vegas had the momentum for much of the contest, having attained a lead at two different points in the game, but a disastrous third period would result in the club's fourth loss of the season.

Both teams were quiet for the majority of the third period until Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel scored with 4 seconds remaining in the period, just moments after a Vegas penalty kill.

The goal served as Eichel's 400th career point.

The Golden Knights would carry a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

Just over 8 minutes into the second, San Jose would tie the contest with a goal from forward Luke Kunin.

Another late-period goal by Vegas came with just over 4 minutes remaining in the second when Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault found the back of the net on a two-on-one break.

Vegas would again take a one-goal lead into intermission.

San Jose responded almost immediately to open the third, as Sharks forward Matt Nieto sent one between the pipes just over a minute into the period.

The Golden Knights would have back-to-back power-play opportunities to regain the lead, but they weren't enough to overcome San Jose's penalty kill, which was second in the league in PK percentage (90.91) heading into the contest.

This period, it would be the Sharks' turn to score late, as San Jose forward Timo Meier scored a power-play goal to give his team a 3-2 lead with a little under 3 minutes to go in the contest.

That would ultimately make the difference, as San Jose's final two goals were on Vegas' empty net.

The Golden Knights were 0-for-3 on the power play in Tuesday's loss.

Vegas goaltender Logan Thompson made 24 saves in net.

The Golden Knights will look to leave their homestand with a win when they host the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

