Golden Knights Goaltender Adin Hill Earns Win Against Former Team

The Vegas Golden Knights earned their sixth victory of the season when they conquered their divisional foe, the San Jose Sharks, 4-2, at the SAP Center on Tuesday night.

Adin Hill was the man in net for Vegas, as he was given an opportunity to face his former team.

"You feel it a little bit when you come into this building," Hill told the media after the game. "I've played here a lot, whether it was in Tucson playing against the Barracuda in the AHL or [with] the Coyotes and then San Jose. So I've had a lot of games in this building, so it's nice to see some of the guys on the other side but at the same time, I'm coming here with a job to do. And yeah, we got it done."

Of course, while it was a more personal night for Hill, it was an even more special night for Golden Knights veteran forward Phil Kessel, who played his record-breaking 490th straight game.

"I think all the boys wanted to rally behind him," Hill said. "And we didn't have the second period that we wanted to have, and then we kind of had a little talk in the locker room and just kind of a gut check. And I thought we responded great in the third period and the results showed.

" ... It's very special. [Keith] Yandle broke it just the other year and now Phil this year. So it's unbelievable that a guy's able to keep his body in shape like that and maintain the level of play that he has for that long. So it's incredible, and I'm looking forward to seeing how long he can make it."

Vegas' goaltending has started the season strong, with Hill currently at 3-0 and Logan Thompson at 3-2.

"It's good, but it also speaks to our team, right?" Hill said. "The guys are doing a great job in front of us. We're keeping chances to a minimum, and when you come out and play that well in front of us, it makes our job easier."

The Golden Knights will return home to face the Anaheim Ducks for another divisional matchup on Friday.

